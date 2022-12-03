UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Cabinet Ministers Sworn In Following Appointments

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Malaysian cabinet ministers sworn in following appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysian cabinet ministers appointed to their portfolios were sworn in on Saturday, allowing them to officially assume their duties.

In a televised ceremony, they took their oaths of office in front of Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who also presented them with the documents of their appointment.

The new cabinet ministers include Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is president of the United Malays National Organization and will be one of the deputy prime ministers, while Fadillah Yusof, who hails from the northern Borneo state of Sarawak, is the other deputy prime minister.

Zahid will head the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, and Fadhillah holds the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities portfolio.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim himself holds the Finance Ministry portfolio.

Other key ministers include Anthony Loke Siew Fook, who will head the transport ministry, Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who is international trade and industry minister, Rafizi Ramli, who is economy minister, and Zambry Abdul Kadir, who is foreign minister.

Anwar has yet to unveil his picks for deputy ministers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

21 minutes ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

28 minutes ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

2 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.