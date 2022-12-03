Malaysian cabinet ministers sworn in following appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysian cabinet ministers appointed to their portfolios were sworn in on Saturday, allowing them to officially assume their duties.

In a televised ceremony, they took their oaths of office in front of Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who also presented them with the documents of their appointment.

The new cabinet ministers include Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is president of the United Malays National Organization and will be one of the deputy prime ministers, while Fadillah Yusof, who hails from the northern Borneo state of Sarawak, is the other deputy prime minister.

Zahid will head the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, and Fadhillah holds the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities portfolio.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim himself holds the Finance Ministry portfolio.

Other key ministers include Anthony Loke Siew Fook, who will head the transport ministry, Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who is international trade and industry minister, Rafizi Ramli, who is economy minister, and Zambry Abdul Kadir, who is foreign minister.

Anwar has yet to unveil his picks for deputy ministers.