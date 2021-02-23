UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Deports Over 1,000 Myanmar Nationals, Defying Court Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Malaysian deports over 1,000 Myanmar nationals, defying court order

Lumut, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Malaysia on Tuesday deported more than 1,000 Myanmar detainees back to their strife-torn homeland just weeks after a coup, despite a court order halting the repatriation and a storm of criticism.

The migrants, whom activists say include vulnerable asylum seekers, departed on three Myanmar navy ships from a Malaysian military base after arriving on packed trucks and buses under police escort.

The United States, the United Nations and rights groups had criticised the plan, while hours before the deportation a Kuala Lumpur court ordered it be temporarily halted to allow a legal challenge.

Activists were set to argue it should not go ahead as Malaysia would breach its international duties by deporting vulnerable people, and the Myanmar military's seizure of power put them at even greater risk.

But the vessels later set sail carrying 1,086 detainees, with authorities giving no explanation as to why the court order had been ignored.

Amnesty International, one of the groups that had brought the legal challenge, said pushing ahead with the repatriation in defiance of the ruling was "inhumane and devastating".

"This life-threatening decision has affected the lives of more than 1,000 people and their families, and leaves an indelible stain on Malaysia's human rights record," said Katrina Jorene Maliamauv, executive director of the group's Malaysian office.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, said Malaysia had "sent them back into the hands of a military junta known for persecuting those who flee the country for political reasons".

Malaysian immigration chief Khairul Dzaimee Daud had offered assurances no members of the persecuted Rohingya minority -- not recognised as citizens in Myanmar -- or asylum seekers had been repatriated.

"All of those who have been deported agreed to return of their own free will, without being forced," he said.

Rights groups have however raised doubts over authorities' claims no asylum seekers were among those sent back, as the UN has not been able to do a proper assessment.

Authorities earlier said 1,200 detainees were to be deported, and it was not clear why the final number was lower.

- Refugees from conflict areas - Officials insist those sent back had committed offences such as overstaying their visas, and the deportation was part of their regular programme of repatriating migrants from poorer parts of Asia.

About 37,000 foreigners were repatriated last year. Malaysia is home to millions of migrants who work in low-paying jobs such as construction.

It is rare for rights groups to launch legal challenges against deportations.

But they were prompted to do so by concerns about the worsening human rights situation in Myanmar since the coup, and that some of the migrants were vulnerable.

Activists have been growing increasingly alarmed since authorities blocked the UN refugee agency from accessing immigration detention centres in Malaysia in 2019.

This means the UN cannot assess whether foreigners are economic migrants looking for work or asylum seekers fleeing persecution and conflict, who would usually be granted refugee status and the right to remain in Malaysia.

In the latest case, the detainees were believed to include members of the Christian Chin minority and people from conflict-riven Kachin and Shan states, according to Lilianne Fan, international director of the Geutanyoe Foundation, which works with refugees.

Since seizing power at the start of February, authorities in mostly Buddhist Myanmar have gradually ratcheted up their use of force, with three anti-coup protesters killed in demonstrations so far.

Malaysia initially expressed "serious concern" at the coup, but just days later news emerged it had accepted an offer from the Myanmar junta to send warships to repatriate the detainees.

Related Topics

Storm Police United Nations Minority Kuala Lumpur Myanmar United States Malaysia February 2019 Christian All From Refugee Asia Million Jobs Court

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans 2 ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

23 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

37 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

52 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

56 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.