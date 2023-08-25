Open Menu

Malaysian Economy Forecast To Moderate In Q4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Malaysia's latest leading index (LI) has indicated a moderate economic performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, official data showed Friday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the LI, a predictive instrument to foresee the economic direction in an average of four to six months ahead, declined 2.1 percent in June by recording 109.8 points as compared to 112.1 points in the previous year.

Decreases in real imports of other basic precious and non-ferrous metals (-32.1 percent) and real imports of semi-conductors (-19.5 percent) contributed to the weakened performance. The monthly change of the LI decreased 0.

5 percent in the reference month as compared to 1.7 percent in May.

According to the DOSM, the latest LI indicates that Malaysia's short-term economic outlook is likely to moderate, anticipating that the economic policy measures will offset economic challenges.

Meanwhile, the coincident index, which is correlated with the current economic scenario, recorded a year-on-year growth of 1.6 percent to 123.2 points in June. The growth was driven primarily by the real contributions of the Employee Provident Fund.

Conversely, the monthly performance of the coincident index softened to negative 0.9 percent, influenced by less favorable performance in most components.

