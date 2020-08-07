UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Ex-finance Minister Charged In Graft Case

Faizan Hashmi 50 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Malaysian ex-finance minister charged in graft case

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Malaysia's ex-finance minister, now a key opposition figure, was charged with corruption Friday over a $1.5 billion construction project, the latest government critic to be targeted since a scandal-plagued party returned to power.

Lim Guan Eng, who held the finance portfolio until February, is the highest-profile figure to face a criminal probe in recent months and his allies insist the case is politically motivated.

A crowd of journalists and supporters, including fellow MPs, were waiting for him as he arrived at a Kuala Lumpur court Friday morning, following his arrest by anti-graft officials the previous evening.

The case centres on a 6.3 billion Ringgit ($1.5 billion) project to build an undersea tunnel in the northern state of Penang, which Lim led as chief minister from 2008 to 2018.

Lim, who is also the leader of opposition group the Democratic Action Party (DAP), pleaded not guilty to one count of soliciting a bribe from a businessman in exchange for his company being appointed for the project.

According to the charge, the alleged kickback was a cut of profits the company would have made from its work on the project.

The 59-year-old, who was released on bail, faces a jail term of up to 20 years if convicted.

He will also face two more corruption charges next week, according to the anti-graft agency.

Officials had been investigating the case for some time, and Lim had already been questioned several times over it.

Last week, fellow DAP lawmaker Tony Pua described the case against Lim as "persecution" and said there was "a concerted, almost Herculean effort to taint" him.

Lim was also charged in another corruption case several years ago but that was dropped in 2018.

His party, dominated by the country's ethnic Chinese minority, was a main member of the coalition that swept to power at landmark elections in 2018, toppling a corruption-riddled regime that had governed Malaysia for six decades.

But the administration, led by Mahathir Mohamad, collapsed amid bitter infighting in February.

A coalition dominated by scandal-plagued party the United Malays National Organisation -- the lynchpin of the bloc that had been in power up until 2018 -- seized power.

Since then, authorities have launched a string of investigations into opposition politicians, journalists and activists, in what critics say is a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Exchange Minority China Jail Company Kuala Lumpur Malaysia February Criminals 2018 From Government Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

14 minutes ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

10 hours ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.