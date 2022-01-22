UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Ex-PM Mahathir Stable After Latest Hospital Admission

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is in a stable condition after being admitted to a specialist heart hospital for the third time in just weeks, his daughter said Saturday.

The 96-year-old has been receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur for the past two days, Marina Mahathir said.

Media descended on the hospital as news spread that Mahathir had been admitted again, and current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also paid him a visit.

In a statement, his daughter said he was receiving follow-up treatment after a procedure at the same facility about a fortnight ago.

"His condition is now stable and he has been responding well to treatment," she said.

His family "requests that people pray for him to make a full recovery", she added.

Mahathir also spent several days at the hospital in December for a check-up.

He has had numerous heart problems over the years, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

Mahathir is one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures, having served twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

He was leader from 1981 to 2003, then returned to power in 2018 at the age of 92, heading a reformist coalition in the wake of the huge 1MDB corruption scandal.

But that administration collapsed in 2020 due to infighting.

