Malaysian holiday island to reopen to domestic tourists

Kuala Lumpur, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The island of Langkawi will this month become the first Malaysian holiday hotspot to reopen to domestic travellers, officials said Friday, kicking off efforts to revive the coronavirus-battered tourism industry.

The usually lucrative sector has been hit hard by months-long restrictions on local travel and international border closures as the country battles its worst Covid-19 wave.

But curbs are slowly being eased, and Langkawi has been chosen for a pilot project as the industry seeks to get back on its feet.

From September 16, hotels and businesses such as theme parks will reopen, and beach activities will be allowed again, the tourism ministry said.

The move will boost "tourism industry players who have been impacted by the sector's closure", the ministry said in a statement.