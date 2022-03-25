Malaysian inflation rises 2.2 pct in February 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Malaysia's inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), rose 2.2 percent in February 2022 from a year ago, surpassing the average inflation in Malaysia for the period 2011 to February 2022 of 1.9 percent, official data showed Friday.

The increase in headline inflation was mainly driven by the increase in transport group which climbed 3.

9 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages that grew 3.7 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

This was followed by furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (3.2 percent); restaurants and hotels (2.6 percent) and recreation services and culture (1.6 percent).

According to DOSM, the increase in food inflation, which is the largest contributor to the overall weight of CPI, continued to be a major contributor to the country's inflation.