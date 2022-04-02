UrduPoint.com

Malaysian King, Queen Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Malaysian King, Queen positive for COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and the Queen have tested positive for COVID-19, a palace official confirmed on Saturday.

The King and Queen were experiencing mild symptoms from the infection but are doing well, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement.

"The royal couple are carrying out self-quarantine as per the SOPs set by the health ministry for COVID-19 cases with light symptoms or those asymptomatic," Ahmad Fadil said.

The public are also reminded to follow standard operating procedures (SOP) for their health and safety, he added.

Malaysia reported 17,476 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,219,395, according to the health ministry.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Mariupol Shelling by Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Ci ..

Mariupol Shelling by Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Civilians Hurt - Donetsk Authori ..

34 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell prote ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell protests

35 minutes ago
 Pope arrives in Malta, refuge of St. Paul, in Medi ..

Pope arrives in Malta, refuge of St. Paul, in Mediterranean mission

35 minutes ago
 Govt committed to make IT sector as economic engin ..

Govt committed to make IT sector as economic engine: Member ITT

35 minutes ago
 World desperately looking for morality-based order ..

World desperately looking for morality-based order: President

35 minutes ago
 Instead of becoming a part of any block, Pakistan ..

Instead of becoming a part of any block, Pakistan chooses to be a partner in pea ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.