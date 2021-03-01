UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian News Site Editor Questioned For Sedition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Malaysian news site editor questioned for sedition

Kuala Lumpur, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The chief editor of an independent Malaysian news outlet was questioned by police Monday on suspicion of sedition after he criticised the conviction of his website for contempt.

Malaysiakini, which made a name for itself by reporting on the misdeeds of the country's ruling elite, was found guilty last month over readers' comments critical of the judiciary and fined $120,000.

The conviction added to concerns about worsening press freedoms in the Southeast Asian nation since a scandal-plagued coalition came to power last year without an election.

Steven Gan, the editor-in-chief of Malaysiakini, was cleared of contempt, but police have now launched a probe into his alleged sedition over comments he made following the conviction of his news outlet.

He had criticised the verdict as having a chilling effect on freedom of expression in Malaysia.

Gan was questioned at national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, and maintained his innocence.

"My comments were in response to the court decision," he was cited as saying by Malaysiakini.

"I did not commit sedition. I did not incite anyone. If at all, I was criticising the decision, not the court." Those convicted of sedition in Malaysia face up to three years in jail, and the law is frequently criticised by rights groups as a tool used by authorities to silence dissent.

Opposition lawmaker Charles Santiago was also questioned Monday on suspicion of sedition after he criticised the court verdict.

"This police investigation is an act of intimidation to silence my voice," he said in a statement.

Malaysiakini has faced continual attacks since it was founded in 1999, ranging from police raids to criminal prosecutions, and has so far managed to survive every challenge.

Following its conviction, the site launched a fundraising drive and received enough to cover the fine in a few hours.

Related Topics

Election Police Jail Fine Santiago Kuala Lumpur Malaysia SITE Criminals All From Asia Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

6 minutes ago

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

21 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago

4th international PATS Competition 2021 kicks off ..

17 minutes ago

EU Remains Ready to Convene Informal Iran-US Meeti ..

17 minutes ago

Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference Moved From Nur- ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.