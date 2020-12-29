Malaysian official praises Chinese entrepreneurs for promoting bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Chinese entrepreneurs doing business in Malaysia have contributed to the economic development of Malaysia while servicing as bridges between Malaysia and China by engaging local community, a Malaysian minister has said.

In his congratulating massage to the fifth anniversary of the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia on Tuesday, Malaysian Minister of Communications and Multimedia Saifuddin Abdullah praises the Chinese entrepreneurs from the association for actively promoting Chinese companies and communicating with the local community through creative methods such as holding trade exhibitions, shooting festive video clips, holding seminars and forums, interacting with the local community and holding charity events.

"The members have been actively contributing to economic growth of the nation through various industries including information technology, construction, mining, oil and gas, telecommunications, solar energy, retailing, manufacturing, tourism, and food and Beverage," the minister said.

The China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia was established in 2015 and currently has over 160 company members. The association held Malaysia's first China Smart Technology Trade Exhibition in December 2019, featuring companies representing artificial intelligent and smart technology products from China such as smart city concepts, various robotic applications, drone technologies and other smart products.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the association's members have donated medical supplies and cash both to Malaysia and China to help the fight against the pandemic.