- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Malaysian PM Performs Umrah
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM
Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim performed Umrah rituals on Wednesday.
He was received at the Grand Holy Mosque by a number of officials.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan
BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University
UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..
Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..
Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..
UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Tunisian coppersmiths bring fresh shine to Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
KSrelief Supervisor General participates in Soaring humanitarian needs, limited resources session at ..22 minutes ago
-
Japan sets date for launch of new agency to unify child policies32 minutes ago
-
England's Steward has Ireland red card overturned32 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh call up uncapped duo for Ireland T20s42 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia parliament removes rebel Tigray party from terror list52 minutes ago
-
Greek trains resume after February rail crash: operator53 minutes ago
-
Across China: Rural tourism brings new life to ancient village1 hour ago
-
Defiant Johnson faces UK parliament grilling over 'Partygate'1 hour ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Macron breaks silence in bid to defuse pensions crisis1 hour ago
-
China continues to improve public legal services: report2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.