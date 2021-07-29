UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian PM Urged To Quit After Rare Royal Rebuke

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Malaysian PM urged to quit after rare royal rebuke

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia's embattled leader was accused of treason and urged to quit Thursday after the king denounced his crisis-hit government for misleading parliament, a rare public rebuke from the revered monarch.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin leads a scandal-plagued coalition that seized power last year without an election, but his government is on the verge of collapse after allies withdrew support.

Parliament convened this week after a months-long suspension under a coronavirus state of emergency, which critics said was a bid by Muhyiddin to cling on to power.

On Monday, the law minister told the legislature the emergency would end on August 1 and that several regulations enacted under it were being cancelled.

But rival MPs were furious, claiming Muhyiddin was just seeking to dodge a debate -- and it was not clear the monarch had agreed to revoke the emergency laws, as is required under the constitution.

On Thursday the royal palace confirmed the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had not given his consent, and said that he expressed his "great disappointment".

The announcement about cancelling the regulations was "inaccurate and confused the members of parliament", said a statement from the palace.

It "did not just fail to respect the principles of the sovereignty of the law.

... but it undermined the functions and powers of his majesty as head of state," it said.

It is unusual for Malaysia's constitutional monarch, who is widely revered in the Muslim-majority country, to speak out so forcefully against the government.

After the royal statement was released, the legislature erupted in uproar with calls of "treason" and "resign" from the opposition benches.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim urged Muhyiddin to quit as his government had "gone against the constitution, insulted the institution of the constitutional monarchy and confused parliament".

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) -- the biggest party in Muhyiddin's coalition -- also accused the premier of treason and urged him to resign.

Zahid had already announced earlier this month that UMNO was withdrawing support for Muhyiddin, although some party members were still believed to be backing the premier.

There was no immediate reaction from the premier, and it was not clear whether the rebuke would have any impact.

The regulations enacted under the emergency give authorities extra powers to punish virus rule breakers, as well as some other tools to fight the pandemic.

Even when the emergency ends, the country will remain under a strict lockdown as it faces a worsening outbreak.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Law Minister Malaysia August From Government Dodge Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahnoor Shahzad apologizes from Pathan brethren ov ..

2 minutes ago

American basketball player brings clean water for ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi ranks among top 3 fastest 5G capitals wo ..

32 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.57 a barrel W ..

47 minutes ago

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

52 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,528,114 with ov ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.