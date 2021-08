Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia's cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has submitted its resignation to the king, a minister said Monday, throwing the country into fresh political turmoil as it battles a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

"The cabinet has tendered our resignation to the (king)," Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Instagram.