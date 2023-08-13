Open Menu

Malaysians Vote In Six State Elections Seen As Referendum On Anwar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Malaysians vote in six state elections seen as referendum on Anwar

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Malaysians in six states went to the polls Saturday to vote for state assembly members in elections widely seen as a barometer of support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government.

While the elections are unlikely to immediately affect Anwar's current two-thirds majority in parliament, analysts said his hold on power could weaken if his Pakatan Harapan coalition suffers a setback, especially among Malay Muslim voters in the largely Islamic Southeast Asian nation.

Polls closed at 6:00 pm (1000 GMT), with the results expected to be known later Saturday.

Voter turnout was between 56-70 percent of the more than 9.7 million registered voters as of 4:00 pm, the Election Commission said.

The results for the 245 assembly seats at stake in the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan are expected to be known within hours.

Of the six, Anwar's coalition currently holds Negeri Sembilan and the country's two richest states: Selangor, home of Malaysia's biggest port, and Penang, which hosts a thriving semiconductor industry.

The other three states are controlled by an influential rural-based Malay Muslim alliance led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Malays account for two-thirds of Malaysia's 33 million population, which includes large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.

Anwar, in an appeal on Facebook on the eve of the polls, urged voters to give his coalition a "clear and strong mandate... to bring a better agenda for all races in this country".

The 76-year-old, who had campaigned on a promise of reforms in last year's general elections, is pushing for a more inclusive society where other races are allowed greater participation, while his opponents want primacy of the Malay Muslim majority.

Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional has expressed confidence in making further inroads.

One key Perikatan member is the Malaysian Islamic Party, or PAS, which aims to create a theocratic state.

Having won 49 parliamentary seats, or more than 20 percent of the 222-member parliament last year, PAS has in recent months stepped up racial and religious rhetoric to shore up support.

"I feel quite excited and I hope Perikatan can win again in this area," said housewife Jamilah Baharin, 48, who voted in Kedah state, a PAS stronghold.

PAS spokesman Khairil Nizam Khirudin told AFP that Anwar "promised a lot but has not delivered".

James Chin, a Malaysia expert at the University of Tasmania in Australia, said the election was being watched for the level of support reformist Anwar draws among Malay Muslims.

He warned of "dire" consequences if Anwar loses even a single state.

"The first direct implication is that he cannot undertake any major reforms or fundamental structural reforms to the economy or to politics," Chin told AFP.

"This will force his hand and Anwar (will have) to adopt a more pro-Malay and pro-Islamic policy. That means the end of reforms." A loss could prompt MPs to shift allegiances over the next 12 months, "putting a question mark about the future of Anwar as the prime minister", Chin added.

A win, however, would give Anwar "enough political capital to carry out real reforms", Chin said.

Anwar became prime minister last November following a political impasse that saw his party win the most seats in the general election but fall short of the outright majority needed to form a government.

That forced him into an alliance with former foes in the United Malays National Organisation to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority and approval from Malaysia's king to form a "unity government".

The coalition has so far held together in a country that had seen three leadership turnovers in as many years after scandal-tainted Najib Razak was voted out as prime minister in 2018 over massive corruption at state fund 1MDB.

jsm/mba/sco

Related Topics

Election Assembly India Corruption Prime Minister Australia China Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Facebook Alliance Malaysia November 2018 Muslim All From Government Industry Asia Unity Foods Limited Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

4 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

10 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

11 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

14 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

15 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

15 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

15 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

15 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

15 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

15 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous