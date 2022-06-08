(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) --:Malaysia's biggest oceanarium Aquaria KLCC marked World Oceans Day on Wednesday with a ceremony here to remind the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean and raise awareness of the importance of sustainable marine management.

The event, held in cooperation with the Malaysian Department of Fisheries (DOF) and themed "Revitalizing: Collective Action for The Ocean," kicked off with an underwater mermaid show named "Danger to the Beauty," an underwater story showing how plastic waste in the ocean negatively impacts marine lives.

Additionally, in conjunction with World Sea Turtle Day which falls in the same month, Aquaria KLCC treated the visiting school children to a day of interactive activities and workshops aimed at providing a fun and interactive educational experience.