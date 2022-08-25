KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Business sentiment in Malaysia remains positive in the third quarter of 2022 with a confidence indicator of 4.7 percent compared to 3.5 percent in the previous quarter, an official survey showed Thursday.

By sector, the services and industry sectors expect a favorable business situation in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

The services sector anticipates better performance with a confidence indicator of 13.6 percent in the reference quarter from 5.

6 percent in the last quarter.

Simultaneously, sentiments within the industry sector remain upbeat by posting 6.6 percent compared to 0.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

In contrast, the wholesale and retail trade sector predicts an unfavorable business condition with -5.8 percent as against 15.5 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

Sentiments within the construction sector remain negative with a confidence indicator of -24.9 percent, slightly down from -23.2 percent in the past quarter.