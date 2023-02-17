UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Car Sales Rise Year On Year In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Malaysia's new car sales in January grew 19.09 percent to 49,461 units from 41,533 units in a year ago, said the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) on Friday.

In a statement, MAA said new car sales for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles rose to 43,927 units and 5,534 units in January, from 34,570 units and 6,963 units a year earlier, respectively.

However, as compared to 76,657-unit new car sales in December 2022, the January volume was 35 percent lower.

