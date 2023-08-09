KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's construction sector continued to expand in the second quarter of 2023, with the value of work done rising by 8.1 percent year-on-year to 32.4 billion Ringgit (about 7.08 billion U.S. Dollars), official data showed on Wednesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the growth was supported continuously by double-digit growth in civil engineering with 10.4 percent in the quarter.

In the meantime, the sub-sector of special trade activities recorded higher growth in this quarter by 9.

8 percent.

The non-residential buildings sub-sector also grew modestly by 5.7 percent in the quarter.

Additionally, the work done value in the residential buildings sub-sectors rebounded to 6.9 percent.

It is noted that a total of 12.1 billion ringgit, or 37.4 percent of the construction work done value, was civil engineering, contributed mainly by the construction of roads and railways with a value of 6.5 billion ringgit in the quarter.