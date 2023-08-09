Open Menu

Malaysia's Construction Sector Up 8.1 Pct In Q2

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Malaysia's construction sector up 8.1 pct in Q2

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's construction sector continued to expand in the second quarter of 2023, with the value of work done rising by 8.1 percent year-on-year to 32.4 billion Ringgit (about 7.08 billion U.S. Dollars), official data showed on Wednesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the growth was supported continuously by double-digit growth in civil engineering with 10.4 percent in the quarter.

In the meantime, the sub-sector of special trade activities recorded higher growth in this quarter by 9.

8 percent.

The non-residential buildings sub-sector also grew modestly by 5.7 percent in the quarter.

Additionally, the work done value in the residential buildings sub-sectors rebounded to 6.9 percent.

It is noted that a total of 12.1 billion ringgit, or 37.4 percent of the construction work done value, was civil engineering, contributed mainly by the construction of roads and railways with a value of 6.5 billion ringgit in the quarter.

Related Topics

Malaysia Billion

Recent Stories

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

43 seconds ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

3 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

3 hours ago
Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

7 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

15 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous