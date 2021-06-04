KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 7,748 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 603,122, the health ministry said on Friday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 7,746 being local transmissions.

Another 86 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 3,182.

Some 6,624 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 515,571, or 85.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 84,369 active cases, 883 are being held in intensive care and 459 of those are in need of assisted breathing.