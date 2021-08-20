KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia saw a new record high of daily COVID-19 infections for the third consecutive day with 23,564 reported on Friday, bringing the national total to 1,513,024, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 23 of the new cases are imported and 23,541 are local transmissions.

Another 233 deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 13,713.

Some 21,448 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 1,241,894, or 82.1 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 257,417 active cases, 1,062 are being held in intensive care units and 518 of those are in need of assisted breathing.