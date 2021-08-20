UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit New High, Total Passes 1.5 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Malaysia's daily COVID-19 cases hit new high, total passes 1.5 mln

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia saw a new record high of daily COVID-19 infections for the third consecutive day with 23,564 reported on Friday, bringing the national total to 1,513,024, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 23 of the new cases are imported and 23,541 are local transmissions.

Another 233 deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 13,713.

Some 21,448 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 1,241,894, or 82.1 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 257,417 active cases, 1,062 are being held in intensive care units and 518 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

1 hour ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

2 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meetin ..

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.