Malaysia's E-commerce Transactions Income Surges 30 Pct In Q1 Amid COVID-19
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:00 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia's e-commerce transactions income rose 30 percent year-on-year to 254.6 billion Ringgit (61.34 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of 2021, as the new normal of COVID-19 gives huge boost to digital adoption among businesses, official data showed Tuesday.
The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the growth was driven by manufacturing and services sectors.
As for 2020, it said, Malaysia's e-commerce transactions income surged by 32.7 percent to 896.4 billion ringgit (215.84 billion U.S. dollars).