KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia's e-commerce transactions income rose 30 percent year-on-year to 254.6 billion Ringgit (61.34 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of 2021, as the new normal of COVID-19 gives huge boost to digital adoption among businesses, official data showed Tuesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the growth was driven by manufacturing and services sectors.

As for 2020, it said, Malaysia's e-commerce transactions income surged by 32.7 percent to 896.4 billion ringgit (215.84 billion U.S. dollars).