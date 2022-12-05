KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) --:Malaysian pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said Monday its gross investment income for the third quarter ending Sept. 30 fell 12 percent to 12.32 billion Ringgit (2.82 billion U.S. Dollars) from 13.97 billion ringgit (3.2 billion U.S. dollars) a year ago.

The EPF said in a statement that its total gross investment income for the nine-month period also decreased by 18 percent to 39.31 billion ringgit (9 billion U.S. dollars) from 48.02 billion ringgit (11 billion U.

S. dollars) a year earlier.

EPF Chief Executive Officer Amir Hamzah Azizan said that due to stabilized market conditions for both equity and fixed income investments, the EPF's third quarter performance was better than the previous quarter's gross investment income of 11.14 billion ringgit (2.55 billion U.S. dollars).

"There are ongoing concerns that high interest rates will lead to a global recession, exacerbated by continuing geopolitical risks and interest rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed)," he said.