UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Exports Contract 0.7 Pct In May Amid Slower Global Demand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Malaysia's exports contract 0.7 pct in May amid slower global demand

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's exports contracted 0.7 percent year-on-year to 119.61 billion Ringgit (25.79 billion U.S. Dollars) in May, in tandem with slower global demand and lower commodity prices, official data showed Tuesday.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said in a statement that the country's total trade slipped by 2 percent to 223.8 billion ringgit, while its imports decreased by 3.3 percent to 104.19 billion ringgit.

Despite the decline, MITI said the exports to major trading partners notably China, the United States and Japan recorded expansion.

Malaysia's exports to China improved, driven by higher demand for metalliferous ores and metal scrap, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as chemicals and chemical products, it said.

Related Topics

Exports China Japan United States May Gas Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

12 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

14 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.