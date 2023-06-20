(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's exports contracted 0.7 percent year-on-year to 119.61 billion Ringgit (25.79 billion U.S. Dollars) in May, in tandem with slower global demand and lower commodity prices, official data showed Tuesday.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said in a statement that the country's total trade slipped by 2 percent to 223.8 billion ringgit, while its imports decreased by 3.3 percent to 104.19 billion ringgit.

Despite the decline, MITI said the exports to major trading partners notably China, the United States and Japan recorded expansion.

Malaysia's exports to China improved, driven by higher demand for metalliferous ores and metal scrap, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as chemicals and chemical products, it said.