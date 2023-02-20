KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's exports rose by 1.6 percent year on year to 112.84 billion Ringgit (25.46 billion U.S. Dollars) in January, official data showed on Monday.

The export expansion was bolstered by the strong export of petroleum products, liquefied natural gas as well as electrical and electronic (E&E) products, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said in a statement.

It also said that exports to major trading partners, notably the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries and Japan, also recorded double-digit growth.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's trade expanded by 1.9 percent year-on-year to 207.51 billion ringgit in January.