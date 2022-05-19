UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Exports Rise 20.7 Pct In April On Higher E&E Shipment

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Malaysia's exports rise 20.7 pct in April on higher E&E shipment

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) --:Malaysia's exports surged 20.7 percent year-on-year to 127.49 billion Ringgit (28.96 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, marking the ninth straight consecutive month of double-digit growth, official data showed Thursday.

The export growth was contributed mainly by shipments of electrical and electronic products mainly semiconductors driven by global digitalization trends, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, exports to major markets notably the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, the United States, the European Union (EU) and Japan recorded double-digit growth.

According to MITI, Malaysia's trade in April expanded by 21.3 percent year-on-year to 231.44 billion ringgit. Import soared 22 percent year-on-year to 103.95 billion ringgit, and trade surplus expanded by 15.7 percent to 23.55 billion ringgit.

For the cumulative four months period, Malaysia's total trade grew by 22.9 percent year-on-year to 856.21 billion ringgit, while exports for the period climbed 21.8 percent year-on-year to 472.39 billion ringgit and imports grew by 24.3 percent to 383.82 billion ringgit.

