UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Exports Up 15.6 Pct In November

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Malaysia's exports up 15.6 pct in November

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia's exports rose by 15.6 percent year on year to 130.24 billion Ringgit (29.46 billion U.S. Dollars) in November, official data showed Monday.

Export expansion was underpinned by strong exports of electrical and electronic (E&E) products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), petroleum products as well as crude petroleum, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said in a statement.

According to the statement, E&E products, valued at 53.16 billion ringgit (12.03 billion U.S. dollars) and accounted for 40.8 percent of total exports, increased by 32.1 percent from November 2021.

Petroleum products, valued at 12.33 billion ringgit (2.79 billion U.S. dollars) and comprised 9.5 percent of total exports, rose 26.4 percent year on year.

LNG, valued at 6.

62 billion ringgit (1.5 billion U.S. dollars) and accounted for 5.1 percent of total exports, surged by 69.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's trade expanded by 15.6 percent year on year to 238.17 billion ringgit (53.9 billion U.S. dollars) in November.

Imports for the month were higher by 15.6 percent to 107.93 billion ringgit (24.42 billion U.S. dollars) and trade surplus increased by 15.6 percent to 22.3 billion ringgit (5.04 billion U.S. dollars).

For the period of January to November, Malaysia's trade expanded by 29.9 percent to 2.61 trillion ringgit (590 billion U.S. dollars) compared to the same period last year.

Exports increased by 27.2 percent year on year to 1.42 trillion ringgit (321 billion U.S. dollars), while imports rose by 33.3 percent year on year to 1.19 trillion ringgit (269 billion U.S. dollars).

Related Topics

Exports Same Malaysia January November Gas From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

27 minutes ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.