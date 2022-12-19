KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia's exports rose by 15.6 percent year on year to 130.24 billion Ringgit (29.46 billion U.S. Dollars) in November, official data showed Monday.

Export expansion was underpinned by strong exports of electrical and electronic (E&E) products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), petroleum products as well as crude petroleum, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said in a statement.

According to the statement, E&E products, valued at 53.16 billion ringgit (12.03 billion U.S. dollars) and accounted for 40.8 percent of total exports, increased by 32.1 percent from November 2021.

Petroleum products, valued at 12.33 billion ringgit (2.79 billion U.S. dollars) and comprised 9.5 percent of total exports, rose 26.4 percent year on year.

LNG, valued at 6.

62 billion ringgit (1.5 billion U.S. dollars) and accounted for 5.1 percent of total exports, surged by 69.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's trade expanded by 15.6 percent year on year to 238.17 billion ringgit (53.9 billion U.S. dollars) in November.

Imports for the month were higher by 15.6 percent to 107.93 billion ringgit (24.42 billion U.S. dollars) and trade surplus increased by 15.6 percent to 22.3 billion ringgit (5.04 billion U.S. dollars).

For the period of January to November, Malaysia's trade expanded by 29.9 percent to 2.61 trillion ringgit (590 billion U.S. dollars) compared to the same period last year.

Exports increased by 27.2 percent year on year to 1.42 trillion ringgit (321 billion U.S. dollars), while imports rose by 33.3 percent year on year to 1.19 trillion ringgit (269 billion U.S. dollars).