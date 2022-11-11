KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) position in Malaysia increased by 24.6 billion Ringgit (5.31 billion U.S. Dollars) from the second quarter to 860.8 billion ringgit (185.92 billion U.S. dollars) as at the end of third quarter 2022, official data showed Friday.

The manufacturing sector remained the largest recipient with a value of 374.3 billion ringgit (80.84 billion U.S. dollars) or 43.5 percent.

This was followed by financial activities which recorded 198.6 billion ringgit (42.9 billion U.S. dollars), or 23.1 percent, and wholesale and retail trade which recorded 53.7 billion ringgit (11.6 billion U.S. dollars), or 6.2 percent.

The sources for FDI position were largely from Singapore, which is 20.6 percent, the U.S., which is 11.5 percent, and China's Hong Kong, accounting for 10.7 percent.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's direct investment abroad (DIA) position increased to 601.

9 billion ringgit (130 billion U.S. dollars) in the third quarter from 577.4 billion ringgit (124.67 billion U.S. dollars) in the second quarter.

This investment was mainly in financial activities which contributed 42.7 percent or 256.9 billion ringgit (55.47 billion U.S. dollars), followed by mining and quarrying which contributed 78.2 billion ringgit (16.89 billion U.S. dollars), and manufacturing sectors which contributed 58 billion ringgit (12.52 billion U.S. dollars).

The top three destinations were Singapore with a value of 122.5 billion ringgit (26.45 billion U.S. dollars), which is 20.3 percent, followed by Indonesia with 63.5 billion ringgit (13.71 billion U.S. dollars), or 10.6 percent, and the Cayman Islands with 35.8 billion ringgit (7.73 billion U.S. dollars), or 5.9 percent.