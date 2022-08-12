KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia's foreign direct investment (FDI) position expanded 3 percent to 188.2 billion U.S. Dollars in the second quarter from 182.7 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter, official data showed Friday.

The manufacturing sector remained the highest recipient with a value of 81 billion U.S.

dollars, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

The sources for Malaysia's FDI in the quarter were largely from Asia which amounted to 97 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Europe and the United States.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's direct investment abroad (DIA) position increased to 130 billion U.S. dollars in the second quarter from 124.1 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter.