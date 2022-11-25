KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) -:Malaysia's inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), rose 4 percent year on year in October, official data showed Friday.

A moderate increase in October inflation was driven by the slower increase in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels groups to 1.5 percent as compared to 4 percent in September, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages group recorded an increase of 7.

1 percent as against 6.8 percent recorded in September.

Apart from the food group, all other groups also continued to record increases except for communication which remained unchanged as compared to the same month of the previous year.

Restaurants and hotels increased 6.8 percent, followed by transport which climbed 5.2 percent, furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance that grew 4.1 percent and recreation services and culture which rose 3.4 percent.