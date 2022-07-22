UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Inflation Increases 3.4 Pct In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Malaysia's inflation increases 3.4 pct in June

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) (APP):Malaysia's inflation, as measured by consumer price index, increased by 3.4 percent in June from a year ago, due to higher food prices, official data showed Friday.The increase surpassed the average inflation of 1.9 percent in Malaysia for the period January 2011 to June 2022, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

According to DOSM, the food index increased 6.1 percent and remained as the main contributor to the rise in the inflation during the month of June.

Other groups except communications also recorded increases.

Transport increased 5.

4 percent; restaurants and hotels rose 5 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance climbed 3.4 percent.

For the second quarter, the inflation rose 2.8 percent from a year ago.

On a quarterly basis, inflation climbed 1.1 percent as compared to 0.9 percent in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the inflation for the period of January to June grew 2.5 percent as compared to the same period of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the inflation increased 0.6 percent as compared to May.

Core inflation also registered an increase of 3 percent in June as compared to a year ago.

Related Topics

Same Price Malaysia January May June From

Recent Stories

PA all set to elect new leader of house as all par ..

PA all set to elect new leader of house as all parties reach legislative assembl ..

6 minutes ago
 Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

1 hour ago
 Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in R ..

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

3 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.