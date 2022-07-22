KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) (APP):Malaysia's inflation, as measured by consumer price index, increased by 3.4 percent in June from a year ago, due to higher food prices, official data showed Friday.The increase surpassed the average inflation of 1.9 percent in Malaysia for the period January 2011 to June 2022, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

According to DOSM, the food index increased 6.1 percent and remained as the main contributor to the rise in the inflation during the month of June.

Other groups except communications also recorded increases.

Transport increased 5.

4 percent; restaurants and hotels rose 5 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance climbed 3.4 percent.

For the second quarter, the inflation rose 2.8 percent from a year ago.

On a quarterly basis, inflation climbed 1.1 percent as compared to 0.9 percent in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the inflation for the period of January to June grew 2.5 percent as compared to the same period of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the inflation increased 0.6 percent as compared to May.

Core inflation also registered an increase of 3 percent in June as compared to a year ago.