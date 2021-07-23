KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia's inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), rose 3.4 percent year on year in June, official data showed Friday.

The country's CPI remained positive for the fifth consecutive month since February due to the lower base effect last year as a result of the decline in fuel prices for private vehicles, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in a statement.

According to the DOSM, the transport cost which increased by 16.6 percent in June was the main contributor to the increase in headline inflation.This was followed by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels which grew 3.

2 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance that rose 2 percent; food and non-alcoholic beverages which climbed 1.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1 percent as compared to May."This slow momentum was due to the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 and operations closure for non-essential sectors throughout June that has eased the inflation pressures," said the DOSM.

For the second quarter, the CPI climbed 4.1 percent on year.Core index which excludes most volatile items of fresh food as well as administered prices of goods and services, increased 0.7 percent in June.Without fuel, the CPI grew 1.5 percent.