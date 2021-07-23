UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's Inflation Rises 3.4 Pct In June

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Malaysia's inflation rises 3.4 pct in June

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia's inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), rose 3.4 percent year on year in June, official data showed Friday.

The country's CPI remained positive for the fifth consecutive month since February due to the lower base effect last year as a result of the decline in fuel prices for private vehicles, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in a statement.

According to the DOSM, the transport cost which increased by 16.6 percent in June was the main contributor to the increase in headline inflation.This was followed by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels which grew 3.

2 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance that rose 2 percent; food and non-alcoholic beverages which climbed 1.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1 percent as compared to May."This slow momentum was due to the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 and operations closure for non-essential sectors throughout June that has eased the inflation pressures," said the DOSM.

For the second quarter, the CPI climbed 4.1 percent on year.Core index which excludes most volatile items of fresh food as well as administered prices of goods and services, increased 0.7 percent in June.Without fuel, the CPI grew 1.5 percent.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Vehicles Price Malaysia February May June Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

46 minutes ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

46 minutes ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

2 hours ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.