UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Inflation Rises 4.4 Pct In July On Higher Food Prices

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Malaysia's inflation rises 4.4 pct in July on higher food prices

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia's inflation rose 4.4 percent year on year in July mainly on higher food prices, official data showed Monday.

The food price index increased 6.9 percent and remained as the main contributor to the rise in the inflation of the month, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

The increase in Malaysia's inflation in July was also due to the lower base effect last year as a result of the electricity bill discount from the government in July to September 2021.

Apart from the food group, all other groups also continued to record price increases except communication.

For the period from January to July, the inflation expanded 2.8 percent as compared to the same period of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the inflation climbed 0.4 percent as compared to June.The core inflation and inflation without fuel registered a growth of 3.4 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, in July as compared to the same month of the previous year.

Related Topics

Electricity Same Price Malaysia January June July September All From Government

Recent Stories

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

41 minutes ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

2 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

4 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

5 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.