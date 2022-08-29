KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia's inflation rose 4.4 percent year on year in July mainly on higher food prices, official data showed Monday.

The food price index increased 6.9 percent and remained as the main contributor to the rise in the inflation of the month, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

The increase in Malaysia's inflation in July was also due to the lower base effect last year as a result of the electricity bill discount from the government in July to September 2021.

Apart from the food group, all other groups also continued to record price increases except communication.

For the period from January to July, the inflation expanded 2.8 percent as compared to the same period of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the inflation climbed 0.4 percent as compared to June.The core inflation and inflation without fuel registered a growth of 3.4 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, in July as compared to the same month of the previous year.