KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia's inflation, as measured by consumer price index, rose 4.5 percent in September, lower than 4.7 percent in August, official data showed on Friday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that food inflation increased at a slower rate of 6.8 percent as compared to 7.2 percent in August.

Apart from food, groups that recorded a high increase were restaurants and hotels (6.9 percent), followed by transport (5.3 percent); furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (4.4 percent) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (4 percent).

For the period of January to September, the inflation stood at 3.3 percent as compared to the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly attributed to food and non-alcoholic beverages which grew 5.3 percent, transport that increased by 4.6 percent, and restaurants and hotels which climbed 4.3 percent.

Inflation for the third quarter increased 4.5 percent as compared to the same quarter of last year. Food and restaurants and hotels groups were the main contributors to the growth with 7 percent and 6.4 percent respectively.