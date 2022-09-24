UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Inflation Rises To 4.7 Pct Year On Year In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Malaysia's inflation rises to 4.7 pct year on year in August

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept.24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia's inflation rate in August 2022 increased to 4.7 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.

The increase was contributed by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which increased by 7.2 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

Month on month, the increase in August moderated to 0.2 percent as compared to 0.4 percent in July.

This was mainly contributed by the food and non-alcoholic beverages and transport group which increased at a slower rate than the previous month.

For the period of January to August, the inflation increased 3.1 percent as compared to the same period of the previous year.

It was driven by the strong demand, commodity prices that remain high and disruptions in global supply chains.

Among the group that recorded increases were food and non-alcoholic beverages (5.1 percent), transport (4.5 percent) and restaurants and hotels (4 percent).

Related Topics

Same Malaysia January July August

Recent Stories

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

36 minutes ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

1 hour ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

4 hours ago
 White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.