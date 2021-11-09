KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 2.5 percent in September as compared to a year ago, official data showed Tuesday.

The expansion of IPI was attributed to the 4-percent growth in the manufacturing index and 0.

4-percent increase in the electricity index, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the mining index fell 3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the IPI rose 3.7 percent, driven by manufacturing and electricity sectors.

For the third quarter, the IPI slipped 1.1 percent from a year ago, dragged by the fall in all electricity, mining and manufacturing indices.