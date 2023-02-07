KUALA L LUMPUR,Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Malaysia's industrial production index (IPI) rose 3 percent in December 2022, spearheaded by expansion in manufacturing and mining sectors, official data showed Tuesday.

The mining index and manufacturing index grew 4.1 percent and 3 percent, respectively in December 2022, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

The electricity index, however, turned downward to negative 1.

1 percent during the month.

In terms of month-on-month comparison, the IPI weakened by 0.6 percent as against the expansion of 0.9 percent registered in the previous month.

Overall, for the final quarter of 2022, the IPI grew at a slower rate of 4.1 percent as compared to 12.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022.

The increase was attributed to the growth in manufacturing (4 percent) and mining (6.2 percent) indices. Meanwhile, the electricity index edged down by 0.5 percent.