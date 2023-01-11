UrduPoint.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose by 4.8 percent year on year in November 2022, reinforced by expansion in mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors, official data showed Wednesday.

The growth was further augmented by mining and manufacturing indices, which expanded by 6.1 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, the Department of Statistics said in a statement.

In the meantime, the electricity index turned around to record a positive growth of 1.2 percent during the month.

On month-on-month comparison, the IPI increased by 1 percent as against the fall of 0.9 percent registered in the previous month.

From January to November 2022, the IPI expanded 7.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.

During the period, the manufacturing index increased by 8.7 percent, the electricity index rose 5.1 percent and mining index climbed 2.7 percent.

