KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia's inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), rose 2.2 percent in July, government data showed Wednesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the CPI remained positive for the sixth consecutive month since February due to the lower base effect last year.

According to the DOSM, the increase was mainly driven by the transport group which rose 11.6 percent.

Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance; food and non-alcoholic beverages and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels also saw higher prices during the month.

From January to July, the CPI increased by 2.3 percent as compared to the same period last year, while decreasing by 0.6 percent as compared to June on a monthly basis.Meanwhile, the core index rose 0.7 percent in July as compared to a year earlier.