Malaysia's Leading Car Maker Records 9-year High Monthly Sales In August

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Malaysia's leading car maker records 9-year high monthly sales in August

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysian national car maker Proton said Friday it delivered 15,880 units in August, the best sales month since July 2013.

The car maker said in a statement that it continued its uptick in delivery numbers in August as production volume continued to recover from a slow start to the year, adding it remains focused on ending 2022 with a fourth consecutive year of volume growth.

For the first eight months of the year, Proton has registered 87,481 units, an increase of 39.7 percent from 62,637 units in 2021.

According to the statement, Proton retained the second position with regards to the national automotive sales table and achieved an estimated market share of 23.7 percent for August while the year-to-date market share climbed to 19.

5 percent.

"With four months to go in 2022, Proton production operations have stabilized. Critically, our component supply is now more consistent and better managed to ensure we can produce as many cars as possible," said Roslan Abdullah, deputy chief executive officer of Proton.

He said the group has undertaken an initiative to increase the number of delivery trucks by over 100 percent by the end of the year.

"This makes it easier to ensure our dealers receive their stock as quickly as possible and in turn, this benefits our customers who have been patiently waiting for their vehicles," he added.

Last month, Proton exported 938 units, taking its total exports for 2022 to 4,040 units, which reinforces the company's position as Malaysia's leading vehicle exporter.

