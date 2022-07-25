UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Leading Index Up 2.2 Pct In May, Showing Positive Economic Outlook Ahead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Malaysia's leading index up 2.2 pct in May, showing positive economic outlook ahead

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia's leading index (LI) rebounded 2.2 percent year on year to 111.2 points in May, up from a year on year contraction of 0.5 percent in April, signaling a positive economic outlook in the months to come, official data showed Monday.

The expansion of the LI was primarily backed by the increment in real imports of other basic precious and other non-ferrous metals driven by the encouraging demand in platinum-based imports, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

Correspondingly, the LI grew to 0.4 percent based on monthly comparison, underpinned significantly by a good performance in the number of housing units approved, real imports of other basic precious and other non-ferrous metals and the number of new companies registered.

According to the DOSM, the LI which was used to anticipate economic upturns and downturns in an average of four to six months ahead, showed a better performance in May with the long-term trend index continuously above 100.0 points.

Moving forward, it said efficient and effective inflation management by the government is crucial for sustainable economic growth.

Meanwhile, the performance of the coincident index (CI) which reflects the current state of the economy, showed a better year-on-year growth rate at 6.4 percent in May, as compared to 5.3 percent in April.

Related Topics

Malaysia April May From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

58 minutes ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

3 hours ago
 ‏OIC and WHO Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in ..

‏OIC and WHO Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in the Health Sector

4 hours ago
 ‏OIC Welcomes the ICJ’s Dismissal of Myanmar's ..

‏OIC Welcomes the ICJ’s Dismissal of Myanmar's Objections

4 hours ago
 OIC Welcomes Russian-Ukrainian Grain Deal

OIC Welcomes Russian-Ukrainian Grain Deal

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.