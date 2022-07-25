(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia's leading index (LI) rebounded 2.2 percent year on year to 111.2 points in May, up from a year on year contraction of 0.5 percent in April, signaling a positive economic outlook in the months to come, official data showed Monday.

The expansion of the LI was primarily backed by the increment in real imports of other basic precious and other non-ferrous metals driven by the encouraging demand in platinum-based imports, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

Correspondingly, the LI grew to 0.4 percent based on monthly comparison, underpinned significantly by a good performance in the number of housing units approved, real imports of other basic precious and other non-ferrous metals and the number of new companies registered.

According to the DOSM, the LI which was used to anticipate economic upturns and downturns in an average of four to six months ahead, showed a better performance in May with the long-term trend index continuously above 100.0 points.

Moving forward, it said efficient and effective inflation management by the government is crucial for sustainable economic growth.

Meanwhile, the performance of the coincident index (CI) which reflects the current state of the economy, showed a better year-on-year growth rate at 6.4 percent in May, as compared to 5.3 percent in April.