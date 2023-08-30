Open Menu

Malaysia's Manufacturing Industry Operates At Lower Capacity Utilization In Q2

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Malaysia's manufacturing industry operates at lower capacity utilization in Q2

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's manufacturing industry operated at a lower capacity utilization of 78.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023, official data showed Wednesday.

The capacity utilization of manufacturing industry in the second quarter reduced by 0.8 percentage points as compared to 79 percent a year ago, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

The figure marked the second decline this year following the decreases recorded in almost all sub-sectors except for the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, basic metals and fabricated metal products.

As compared to the previous quarter, the capacity utilization of the manufacturing industry further lowered by negative 1.6 percentage points.

The downturn in the second quarter was reflected by the manufacturing output, indicated by a marginal growth of 0.1 percent in the industrial production index.

Related Topics

Malaysia All Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

18 seconds ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

15 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

23 minutes ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

45 minutes ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

45 minutes ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

1 hour ago
Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

1 hour ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

2 hours ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous