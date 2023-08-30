KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's manufacturing industry operated at a lower capacity utilization of 78.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023, official data showed Wednesday.

The capacity utilization of manufacturing industry in the second quarter reduced by 0.8 percentage points as compared to 79 percent a year ago, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

The figure marked the second decline this year following the decreases recorded in almost all sub-sectors except for the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, basic metals and fabricated metal products.

As compared to the previous quarter, the capacity utilization of the manufacturing industry further lowered by negative 1.6 percentage points.

The downturn in the second quarter was reflected by the manufacturing output, indicated by a marginal growth of 0.1 percent in the industrial production index.