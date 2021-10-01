KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) --:The headline IHS Markit Malaysia manufacturing purchasing managers' Index (PMI), a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, rose to 48.1 in September from 43.4 in August, showing downturn in Malaysian manufacturing sector eases in September.

According to an IHS Markit survey on Friday, businesses signaled that the Malaysian manufacturing sector continued to be disrupted by the latest wave of COVID-19 cases in September, albeit to a lesser extent than in August.

"While the latest reading remained below the neutral 50 level to signal a further loss of momentum in the sector, the rate of deterioration eased significantly compared to the prior three months," it said.

It also said that the historical relationship between the PMI and official statistics suggests the recent downturn in Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) having eased markedly at the end of the third quarter, and the rise in the latest PMI boding well for improving momentum in coming months.