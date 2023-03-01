KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) --:The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.4 in February from 46.5 in January, posting its highest reading in four months.

S&P Global said in a statement there were signs of positive momentum building in the Malaysian manufacturing sector midway through the opening quarter of 2023.

The relative improvement in the data from the January survey suggests that official figures for gross domestic product (GDP) and manufacturing production will continue to show year-on-year expansions, following slowdowns in the rates of growth showed by recent official data releases, it said.