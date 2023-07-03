Open Menu

Malaysia's Manufacturing PMI Slips To 47.7 In June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2023 | 11:20 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell slightly from 47.8 in May to 47.7 in June, indicating a 10th consecutive moderation in operating conditions that was the strongest since January, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence Monday.

The global financial analytics firm said in a statement that the latest PMI showed further moderation in the Malaysian manufacturing sector.

It said the reading suggested that the weaker trends in official data for manufacturing production and gross domestic product (GDP) were sustained throughout the second quarter of the year.

The PMI also indicated output levels scaled back amid stronger moderation in new orders. The input prices rise at the quickest pace for four months and business confidence eases to the lowest since July 2021.

