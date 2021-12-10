UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Manufacturing Sales Rise 15.3 Pct Year On Year In October

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

Malaysia's manufacturing sales rise 15.3 pct year on year in October

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia's manufacturing sales climbed 15.3 percent year on year to 140.7 billion Ringgit (about 33.35 billion U.S. Dollars) in October, official data showed Friday.

The growth in sales value for the month was driven by petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector which rose 27 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

According to the DOSM, the expansion was also attributed to the electrical and electronics products subsector that jumped 16.

9 percent.

Meanwhile, the food, beverages and tobacco subsector went up 11.8 percent from a year ago.

Sales value for export-oriented industries, which accounted for 72.4 percent of total sales value, grew 17.8 percent year on year in October while domestic-oriented industries increased by 9.3 percent.

For the period of January to October, the sales value of the manufacturing sector rose 15.1 percent to 1.27 trillion ringgit (about 300 billion U.S. dollars) from a year ago.

