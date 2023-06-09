UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Manufacturing Sales Value Falls 2 Pct In April

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Malaysia's manufacturing sales value falls 2 pct in April

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :-- The sales value of the manufacturing sector in Malaysia declined by 2 percent to 145 billion Ringgit (31.44 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, after registering a positive growth of 8 percent in March, the lowest since May 2020, official data showed Friday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the fall came largely as a result of the bad performance in the sub-sectors of food, beverages and tobacco (-12.7 percent), transport equipment and other manufactures (-4.

9 percent), and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastics (-3.1 percent).

In comparison with the previous month, the sales value returned to a decline with negative 7.2 percent as against an increase of 7.6 percent registered in March.

The sales value of export-oriented industries, which accounted for 71.5 percent of the total sales, recorded a decrease of 3.4 percent in April.

For the first four months of 2023, the sales value of the manufacturing sector rose by 5.5 percent to 594.4 billion ringgit (128.83 billion U.S. dollars) from a year earlier.

Related Topics

Malaysia March April May 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

11 minutes ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

13 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

41 minutes ago
 No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

52 minutes ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.