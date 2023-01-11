UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Manufacturing Sales Value Rises 11.8 Pct In Last November

Published January 11, 2023

Malaysia's manufacturing sales value rises 11.8 pct in last November

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Malaysia's manufacturing sales value continued its double-digit growth by registering 11.8 percent to record 159.2 billion Ringgit (36.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in November 2022, official data showed Wednesday.

The growth was largely driven by the electrical and electronics products subsector, which surged 19 percent, and the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products industries, the Department of Statistics said in a statement.

The expansion of sales value was also contributed by the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products that soared 15 percent, underpinned by the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products industries.

Sales value in the transport equipment and other manufactures also picked up strongly by 10.2 percent, boosted by the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industries.

The sales value of export-oriented industries, which contributed more than two-thirds or 72.9 percent of total sales, remained on a steady pace with 13.6 percent growth in November 2022.

The favorable performance was in line with the acceleration in external trade exports growth and price increases.

From January to November 2022, the sales value of the manufacturing sector jumped 16.6 percent to 1.64 trillion ringgit (375 billion dollars) as compared to the same period in 2021.

