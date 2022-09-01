UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Manufacturing Sector Growth Eases In August

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Malaysia's manufacturing sector growth eases in August

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Malaysian manufacturing sector reported a moderation in growth momentum midway through the third quarter of 2022, according to S&P Global on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 50.3 in August from 50.6 in July, indicating a softer improvement in the health of the sector, S&P Global said in a statement.

The latest reading is representative of a gradual slowdown in growth of manufacturing production and gross domestic product (GDP) towards the end of the third quarter, following sustained rises throughout the second quarter of the year.

S&P Global Market Intelligence chief business economist Chris Williamson said the Malaysian manufacturing sector reported improved business conditions for the tenth time in the past 11 months during August, though clearly remains under pressure from raw material and labor shortages, rising prices and weak demand, notably from overseas.

"Fortunately, there are signs that supply constraints are starting to ease and price pressures are also abating," he said.

Similarly, despite falling export demand, he said August saw new orders rising at a slightly increased rate, which should feed through to improved production growth in September - something which is supported by the brighter outlook indicated by the lifting of business optimism to a seven-month high.

Related Topics

Business Reading Price July August September Market From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

2 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

42 minutes ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

46 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

2 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

2 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.