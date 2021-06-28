UrduPoint.com
Malaysia's May Exports Surge 47.3 Pct On Robust E&E Demand

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:Malaysia's exports in May soared 47.3 percent year on year to 92.31 billion Ringgit (22.24 billion U.S. Dollars), official data showed Monday.

Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement that the export growth was contributed mainly by the robust demand for electrical and electronic (E&E) products, mainly semiconductors due to the increasing orders for work-from-home equipment and digitalization of businesses, rubber products as well as petroleum products.

It also said, all major markets namely the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, the United States, the European Union and Japan registered positive export growth.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's trade in May jumped 48.7 percent year on year to 170.88 billion ringgit. Its imports expanded by 50.3 percent to 78.57 billion ringgit, and trade surplus increased by 32.3 percent to 13.74 billion ringgit.

