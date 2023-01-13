KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's natural rubber production decreased by 11.8 percent to 28,048 tonnes in November 2022 from 31,795 tonnes in the previous month, official data showed Friday.

The year-on-year comparison also showed that the production of natural rubber fell 8 percent from 30,493 tonnes a year ago, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

Exports of Malaysia's natural rubber amounted to 51,104 tonnes in November, an increase of 23 percent as against 41,548 tonnes in October 2022.

China remained the main destination for Malaysia's natural rubber exports.

The export performance was contributed by natural rubber-based products such as gloves, tires, tubes, and rubber threads, etc.