UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Natural Rubber Production Falls 11.8 Pct Last November

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Malaysia's natural rubber production falls 11.8 pct last November

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's natural rubber production decreased by 11.8 percent to 28,048 tonnes in November 2022 from 31,795 tonnes in the previous month, official data showed Friday.

The year-on-year comparison also showed that the production of natural rubber fell 8 percent from 30,493 tonnes a year ago, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

Exports of Malaysia's natural rubber amounted to 51,104 tonnes in November, an increase of 23 percent as against 41,548 tonnes in October 2022.

China remained the main destination for Malaysia's natural rubber exports.

The export performance was contributed by natural rubber-based products such as gloves, tires, tubes, and rubber threads, etc.

Related Topics

Exports Malaysia October November From

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

1 hour ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

13 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.